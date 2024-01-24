The net share of non-financial corporations reporting better business conditions in the last quarter of 2023 dropped to 35% from 44% in the previous quarter, a Central Bank of Malta report shows.

On balance, conditions were less positive than before across most economic sectors, except in services where conditions improved, the bank said in a statement.

Looking ahead, a net 42% of firms expected an improvement in short-term business activity - again, lower than the 47% in the preceding quarter.

The net share of companies reporting higher input costs has rebounded to the level reported in the second quarter of 2023: a net 60% reported that input prices increased in recent months.

Meanwhile, the net share of firms reporting higher selling prices stood at 50% in the last quarter of 2023 - two percentage points higher than in the previous quarter.

In the quarter under review, the net share of firms planning to invest more this year decreased significantly to 15% from 50% in the third quarter.

The net share of firms planning to increase their staff complement also decreased by five percentage points to a net 40%.

"Companies have continued to express concerns about labour and skill shortages and pressures to increase wages. Two-thirds of contacted firms expect wages in 2024 to rise by more than 5%," CBM added.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.