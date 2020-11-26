The latest edition of the Philosophy Sharing Foundation’s magazine is out, with contributions by leading philosophers and academics who give their insights on how philosophy can be of help to humanity during these pandemic times.

The latest issue of SHARE magazine

Among others, SHARE features an interview with English psychologist and writer Philip Carr-Gomm, who has written over 20 books on psychology and Druidry. Carr-Gomm was to deliver a talk in Malta on October 16 titled ‘Embodied Awareness and Sense of Self’ but, like many other events, it was postponed to an undetermined date next year. Nevertheless, many of the pertinent points of discussion that were to be raised during the talk, have been captured in this interview.

In an article on blasphemy, Oliver Magro raises important questions as to why any critical performance of art and culture should be banned simply because it is considered blasphemous, while in a piece on ‘the order of chaos’, Sergio Muscat maintains that our lives would be less conflictual if we were capable of embracing order with chaos.

In another piece, Gino Dalcielo discusses the philosophy behind martial arts, with a specific focus on kung-fu.

The magazine also covers two books which were published recently – Easeful Death by Marta Obiols Fornell (Horizons Malta) and The Philosophy of Law by Silvio Meli (Kite Group).

The magazine has launched a novel feature ‒ a philosophical manifesto

Easeful Death was written in Spanish and translated by Mark Montebello. With permission from the author, the magazine reproduced the foreword written by Montebello, which encourages appreciation of many philosophical themes raised by this novel, the most notable being the meaning of life.

The Philosophy of Law by Meli is directed mainly towards students and legal practitioners, but it also appeals to persons of a non-legal background who are interested in widening their understanding of the definition of law.

The magazine has also launched a novel feature − a philosophical manifesto that is intended to address certain public policy areas from a philosophical perspective in future serial issues.

Members will receive a free copy of SHARE by post. Others interested in receiving a copy of the magazine are to contact the foundation by sending an e-mail to philosophysharingmalta@gmail.com.