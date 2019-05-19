Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Tajiri was the highlight of the latest Pro Wrestling Malta (PWM) event, Green Mist, held over the weekend.

The Japanese superstar put his PWM title on the line in a triple-threat match against former champion Red Scorpion and Glamorous Roddy, with the latter claiming the win.

Read: Former WWE superstar Tajiri defeated in Pro Wrestling Malta Event.

Tajiri, who was fighting for the first time in an event on our shores, heaped praise on the Maltese wresters as he joined Times of Malta in a conversation about his experience in Malta.

"To be honest, I don't know much about the current Maltese wrestlers because I am still new to them," Tajiri told Times of Malta.

"However, I am doing my best to forge relationships with all of them as for me, friendship is very important because it helps me to share more experiences with them which is crucial for our careers."

Tajiri is currently tag team partner with local athlete Gianni Valletta, whom he described as a person of good character.

So far, Valletta has claimed two titles in his career - the British Empire Heavyweight Championship and the PWM Heavyweight Championship.

"Gianni Valletta has a good character and he is always willing to improve," Tajiri explained.

"In my opinion, he can continue to fight overseas and have more success."

Tajiri made a name for himself in the WWE in the early 2000's where he won numerous titles including the WWE Cruserweight Championship.

"I have great memories in WWE so I cannot really recall a particular one," Tajiri said.

"I feel that I am the same Tajiri from my WWE period, maybe a bit more mature of course having had a lot of experiences throughout my career."

Among the championships he won, Tajiri was also partner of British wrestler William Regal as they claimed the World Tag Team Championship.

"I had a lot of friends in WWE, but the ones with whom I had a close bond where (William) Regal and Eugene," Tajiri pointed out.

Besides WWE, Tajiri was also a notable name in his native Japan, in particular in the All Japan Pro Wrestling and the New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Asked about any differences in the style between wrestling in Japan and other countries in which he has competed, Tajiri underlined the fact the ultimate concept of the sport is the same in every country.

"Wrestling is not different, because the concept is the same everywhere," Tajiri said.

"What is different is usually the culture and tradition of that country, and also the context in which we put the fights."

Photo courtesy of World Wresting Entertainment (WWE).