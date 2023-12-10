Releaf Malta has "for an "outdated and stigmatising law" that facilitates the arrest and prosecution of law-abiding citizens for sharing cannabis to be repealed.

"Our proposal advocates for the abolition of legal action for the sharing and gifting of cannabis among consenting adults without any monetary transactions, aligning with the ethos of the recent partial decriminalisation amendments," it said in a statement.

Two cannabis associations in October became the first to be granted a licence to operate, meaning they can legally grow and sell the drug.

Releaf said such the amendment it was calling for is pivotal in safeguarding communities against unwarranted persecution, in harmony with the fundamental principles of harm reduction and social justice endorsed by government authorities.

"The persistence of such punitive laws runs contrary to the principles advocated by the government. Retaining legal tools that facilitate prosecution undermines the core principles and objectives of the reforms initiated," it said.

Releaf said that the current legal framework fosters stigma and disproportionately penalises individuals interacting in responsible non-commercial cannabis sharing or gifting.

Urgent reform, it insisted, is essential to rectify this imbalance, ensuring that legal measures align with collective viewpoints and principles of fairness and equity.

Failure to address this disparity perpetuates a disconnection between legislative mandates and community values, undermining the credibility of reforms aimed at promoting social justice, Releaf said.