The first round of government vouchers for the Sharing is Caring campaign (totalling almost €1,500 worth), coordinated by the SiGMA Foundation, Forestals and RUBS (Are You Being Served?) were presented to Elmer Stanmore, senior manager at Fondazzjoni Sebħ.

In Luke Tabone’s (CEO/Forestals) words: “From the get-go, we put this out there as a community effort, driven by the ‘sharing is caring’ mantra. Our intentions are clearly to put in a shift to help the needy. The first round of results will bring some respite and, hopefully, a smile or two towards the 50 women and children being cared for by this noble cause. Still a way to go but it’s happening.”

We need to believe in the good in people, it’s precious

Keith Marshall from the SiGMA Foundation said: “The collective value of kindness is there, it simply needs to be brought into the light. There are many people out there who haven’t used their vouchers. Once they hear what we, as part of the community, are trying to orchestrate... well, we’re confident that they will join us on the bandwagon of kindred spirit. We need to believe in the good in people, it’s precious.”

Moira Palmier from RUBS added: “It’s in times like these where the nation needs to come together as one. We are more than willing to coordinate the campaign but it’s something that runs well beyond our circle. We need and indeed implore the kind-heartedness of people to flourish at this point, so drop off your unused vouchers at any Forestals outlet, we will do the rest.”

For more enquiries, call Luke Tabone on 9982 5177 or Keith Marshall on 9947 1813.