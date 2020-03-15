The University of Malta recently hosted the first international training school in the use of genomics and genetics for Conservation as part of the G-Bike COST Action in which it is a partner.

The training school enabled experienced scientists and practitioners in these fields from various countries to share their knowledge in view of increasing demands at local, regional, EU and global levels to meet biodiversity conservation targets.

Various topics were discussed, including DNA barcoding for accurate identification of species and the discovery of cryptic species or new alien species to environmental DNA, which is increasingly contributing to monitoring of biodiversity in every habitat side by side with detailed population genetics and genomics.

Feedback received from the training school participants was very positive and encouraged the G-Bike COST network to continue working to promote the use of the high-tech genomics and genetics tools to help answer conservation management questions and achieve more effective results.

The scientific committee, represented by Dr Cristiano Vernesi, Prof. Mike Bruford and Prof. Adriana Vella from the University’s Department of Biology, awarded certificates to the participants, who came from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Montenegro, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, the UK and the US.

For further information, contact Prof. Adriana Vella, leader of the Conservation Biology Research Group at the University’s Department of Biology.