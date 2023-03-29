A Shark Tank contestant who has been accused of misogyny after shushing the only female judge on the panel has defended his actions, saying he only did so because he has a hearing impairment and was struggling to hear what was being said on the TV show.

Garth Metrovich insisted that when he shushed entrepreneur Christabelle Camilleri he did so because he was picking up the sound from her microphone and was finding it hard to follow what another judge was telling him.

Metrovich, who is half Maltese and half South African, also said shushing was not offensive in his culture.

Metrovich shushed judge Christabelle Camilleri.

“I would like to address the shush and just add some more context…. I am many things but misogynistic I am not…. I suffer from single sided deafness and tinnitus - which is a constant ringing in my ears," he said.

"My better ear was directly aligned with Christabelle’s microphone and I could only hear her microphone,” he said stressing that in his culture “it’s not offensive to ask someone to shush, be it male or female.”

He added: “After filming I did explain the cultural difference to Christabelle and offered her a hug and an apology - she accepted the hug. I think Christabelle is lovely and super nice”.

Times of Malta sent questions to the Shark Tank Malta press officer, seeking a reaction from Camilleri. No replies were received by the time of publication.

Metrovich appeared on the fourth episode of Shark Tank Malta’s second season with a pitch seeking investment in his digital receipts app Slipz.

The concept behind the app was well received by investors, but the episode was marred by the controversial moment when Metrovich shushed Camilleri.

The incident happened towards the end of Metrovich’s pitch, as he was being asked a question by judge Mark Bajada.

Camilleri was having a brief side conversation with fellow judge Alex Fenech, who was seated next to her.

At that point Metrovich snapped his fingers and said “Christabelle, shush.”

The moment soured Camilleri on the product and its founder.

“To be honest, when I was shushed I was trying to discuss your app features… but I was shushed, so I’m out,” she told him.

Despite the incident, Metrovich managed to secure the investment he crossed the world to obtain: judge Dino Fino invested €50,000 in exchange for 25% of the company.