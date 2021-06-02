Sharlon Pace was reconfirmed as president of Gżira United for another term after the Premier League held its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday.

During the meeting Dr Ian Micallef was confirmed as the club’s secretary while Alex Cassar will serve as treasurer for another term after his position was not contested.

During the meeting, which had as its theme “Going to the Next Level” president Pace spoke to the members about the project the Premier League club are planning to undergo in the coming weeks.

