The police have seized 39 sachets of suspected cocaine and arrested a suspect following action by sharped-eyed officers on patrol.

The arrest was made on Wednesday afternoon and announced on Thursday.

The police said a district police patrol became suspicious of a car in Marsascala and followed it to Triq id-Daħla ta’ San Tumas.

The driver, 29, was aggressive to the police, refusing to answer questions and assaulting them, causing slight injuries before he was arrested.

A search of the car produced 39 sachets of a substance believed to be cocaine and MDMA ready for trafficking.

A significant amount of cash was also found.

A search of the driver's Marsascala residence turned up more of the same substances, as well as cash and items related to drug trafficking.

A magisterial inquiry in underway.