Malta faces Armenia in the final of the FIBA Small Countries Games on Sunday (tip-off: 18.30).

Both sides have been unbeaten so far in the tournament with Malta beating Azerbaijan and Andorra in the group phase, getting another win against the Azeris in the semi-final.

Armenia on the other hand, had Gibraltar and San Marino to beat in their group. The made the final game with a win over Andorra, who took bronze in the earlier game on Sunday against Azerbaijan.

