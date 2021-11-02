Shaun Dimech provided a timely reminder of his undoubted talents when last weekend, the young attacking midfielder netted a well-taken brace to inspire Valletta FC to a 5-3 win over Sta Lucia at the Centenary Stadium.

Over the last few years, Dimech has emerged as one of the most talented youngsters coming through the Valletta FC Academy.

In fact, despite his young age, for much of the last four seasons, Dimech has managed to establish himself as a key member of the Valletta squad.

However, this season things have looked different for Dimech as, since the start of the season, he has struggled to earn a regular berth in Jose Antonio Cardoso Mendes team.

