Shaun Dimech is set for a spell on the sidelines after the Valletta midfielder picked up an injury in the final training session of the national team and was forced to miss out on the trip for the Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy on Saturday.

Dimech was part of Michele Marcolini’s 28-man squad that was announced last week and the Valletta midfielder was expected to be part of the contingent that headed to Bari on Thursday.

However, the 22-year-old picked up a foot injury in the team’s final training session on Wednesday and from the initial tests it looks like that Dimech is set for a few weeks out.

Dimech is the latest player to pull out of the Malta squad for the Euro 2024 double header against Italy on Saturday and the home tie against Ukraine at the National Stadium on Tuesday.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com