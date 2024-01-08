Shaun Galea and Joelle Cortis took the honours in the first of three races forming part of this year’s Road Running Series organised by Athletics Malta.

The first event was a wind and rain-battered 10k course in Marsascala, a route certified by World Athletics standards.

Galea (Evolve Endurance Club) emerged victorious with a 31:48 timing in a very tactical race, beating current national champion Dillon Cassar (Mellieħa AC) who clocked 31:55.

Youngster Gabriel Farrugia, also of Evolve, and debuting as an Under 23 athlete, came home a close third in 31:56.

It was an exciting tactical race, during which the three leading athletes stayed close together with a slightly slower start, with the leading positions being decided in the final kilometre.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.