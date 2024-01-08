Shaun Galea and Joelle Cortis took the honours in the first of three races forming part of this year’s Road Running Series organised by Athletics Malta.

The first event was a wind and rain-battered 10k course in Marsascala, a route certified by World Athletics standards.

Galea (Evolve Endurance Club) emerged victorious with a 31:48 timing in a very tactical race, beating current national champion Dillon Cassar (Mellieħa AC) who clocked 31:55.

Youngster Gabriel Farrugia, also of Evolve, and debuting as an Under 23 athlete, came home a close third in 31:56.

It was an exciting tactical race, during which the three leading athletes stayed close together with a slightly slower start, with the leading positions being decided in the final kilometre.

