Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas successfully defended her Olympic 400m crown on Friday, completing a double for the Caribbean nation following compatriot Steven Gardiner’s victory in the men’s race.

The 27-year-old from Nassau surged to the line in 48.36sec, with Maileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic taking silver and Allyson Felix of the United States claiming bronze.

Felix’s bronze medal makes her the most decorated female athlete in track and field history with 10 medals won across five Olympic campaigns.

