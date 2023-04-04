Luke Shaw said he wants to be part of “something special’ at Manchester United after signing a new contract until 2027 on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old England international, who became the most expensive teenager in history when he moved to Old Trafford from Southampton in 2014, has been rewarded after becoming a key player for Erik ten Hag in the Dutchman’s early months in charge at Old Trafford.

“Nine years ago, I signed for this amazing club, and I’m thrilled to be extending my stay,” Shaw, who has made 249 appearances for United, told the club’s website.

“I’ve grown immensely since coming to Manchester all those years ago, both as a person and as a player; I know what is needed to succeed at a club like this.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt