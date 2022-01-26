A first-half goal scored by Kurt Shaw handed Sliema Wanderers their first three points of the season after seeing off Balzan at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

This was a much-needed victory for the side led by Andrea Pisanu as they revive their salvation hopes. The Blues are now on seven points, just four behind Sta Lucia while trailing Mosta by five. The bottom two sides are relegated at the end of the season.

Adding to Sliema’s bright evening was 2004-born goalkeeper Adam Buttigieg who made his first senior appearance midway into the second half and was impressive with a handful of key saves.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta