Manchester United defender Luke Shaw accused his side of lacking enough aggression, intensity and motivation after a meek 1-0 home defeat to Wolves on Monday.

A fourth league defeat in 10 games at Old Trafford this season leaves United still languishing in seventh, four points adrift of the top four.

United were expected to mount a title challenge this season after adding Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to a squad that finished second to Manchester City last season.

But the Red Devils are 22 points behind City at the top of the table and closer to rock bottom Norwich.

