Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw was sent off late on as Jamaica held fifth-ranked France to a goalless draw on Sunday in Sydney at the Women’s World Cup.

France were widely expected to advance to the last 16 as Group F winners but after this stalemate to open their title bid that is now in doubt.

Jamaica produced a stirring rearguard action to repel waves of second-half attacks and frustrate the French.

