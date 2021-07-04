At Jose Mourinho’s new home, the Stadio Olimpico, Luke Shaw chose the perfect setting for his latest riposte to his former boss with two assists in England’s 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine to reach the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

Shaw suffered at the hands of Mourinho for three seasons at Manchester United, a string of public criticism not a patch on what was said behind closed doors, the 25-year-old admitted this week.

Mourinho’s arrival at Old Trafford came hot on the heels of a horrible double leg fracture Shaw suffered in September 2015.

The former Southampton defender revealed in 2018 there had even been fears his right leg would have to be amputated because of blood clots that required emergency surgery.

His career never got back on track during Mourinho’s tempestuous time at United, where he was far from the only player the Portuguese did not take kindly to.

