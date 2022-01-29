SLIEMA WANDERERS 1

Shaw 55

SIRENS 0

SLIEMA WANDERERS

D. Cassar-6.5; J. Morales-7, K. Shaw-7, G. Aquilina-6 (73 Y. Ushida), R. Kisil-6 (73 E. Agius), D. Holla-6 (73 G. Inters), M. Piciollo-7 (88 J. Engerer), O. Bethancourt-7, M. Beerman-6.5, D. Vukovic-6.5, V. Berisha-6.

SIRENS

J. Debono-6; M. Motta-6, K. Reid-6 (86 W. Avoce), B. Gavrila-5, D. Albanese-6, A. Borg-6, J. Walker-6 (75 D. Jackson), M. Lomis-5, C. Zammit Lonardelli-6, A. Cini-5, V. Vieira-6.

Referee Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Yellow cards Walker, Aquilina, Vieira, Holla, Bethancourt, Cassar, Lonardelli.

BOV Player of the Match Kurt Shaw (Sliema Wanderers).

Sliema Wanderers defender Kurt Shaw was the hero again for the Blues with another match-winning goal in their 1-0 victory over Sirens.

Andrea Pisanu’s side have won their second straight game as they move on the 10-point mark, just two behind relegation rivals Sta Lucia.

The result was a sigh of relief for the Wanderers clan as their hopes of rescuing their top-flight status have been boosted with their latest positive results.

