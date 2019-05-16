Happening on September 10 at the InterContinental Arena Conference Centre, iGaming Next is the go-to, one-day, one-venue event for the industry’s key decision makers. An exclusive concept where next generational ideas, products and technologies will be revealed, iGaming Next is a one-stop-shop for iGaming suppliers, operators and media. Bringing together some 700 delegates, iGaming Next will present six of the largest, tier-one iGaming suppliers, who will take to the stage in 20-minute slots.

To add to the significance of the day, Dhiraj Mukherjee, Shazam co-founder and experienced digital business executive with a proven track record in both corporate and start-up environments, has just been confirmed as celebrity keynote speaker at the event.

Pierre Lindh, Ambassador Events managing director, said: “We are excited and proud to have Dhiraj Mukherjee, one of the world’s most influential tech entrepreneurs with us for our first edition of iGaming Next.

“One of the goals of this conference is to inspire the iGaming industry by hosting influential professionals and innovators from outside of the industry, to help the iGaming industry take the next leap into the future of innovation. Having a name like Dhiraj with us certainly gives our first edition of iGaming Next a push in that direction and I personally am very excited to hear Dhiraj’s keynote.”

Co-founder of one of the most popular apps on the planet, Mukherjee set up Shazam in 2000 at the height of the dotcom bubble. To date, the app has been downloaded over one billion times worldwide, and 150 million people use Shazam every month.

Over the course of his career, Mukherjee has held directorial roles across a range of sectors including media and amp, entertainment, consulting and the charity sector. He was elected to the Digital Banking Club’s ‘Power 50’ influencers in Financial Services in 2016 and selected for Smith & Williamson’s Power 100 in 2017 for supporting innovation and entrepreneurship in the UK.

He was also recognised by the Financial Times as one of Europe’s Top 50 Technology Entrepreneurs in 2015.