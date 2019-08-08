Dhiraj Mukherjee is a well-recognised name. The co-founder of popular app Shazam, he went on to establish an impressive track record as an experienced digital business executive and entrepreneur, in both corporate and start-up environments.

Mukherjee will be a keynote speaker in the upcoming iGaming NEXT event, happening in September.

Speaking about Shazam’s success, Mukherjee said that this is due to the fact that the app addresses a fundamental human need.

“It is in that moment of experiencing music and its connection and understanding of who is performing, and the discovery of the name of the artist which simply opens up a whole set of musical experiences. Shazam is a really old service that has evolved over time and added new few features. However, at its core, it delivers a little moment of magic and I think that is what has helped it to be so enduring.”

He added how: “Our design philosophy at Shazam was elegant simplicity, inspired by Steve Job’s philosophy. I think it’s true that in an increasingly digital world where we have so many products and services, it can be difficult to get one’s head around. I believe that simplicity in the experience and elegance in the interaction is the one aspect which makes a truly distinctive digital product.”

Closer to home, Malta is quickly becoming a major tech hub in the European Union – the first jurisdiction in the world to set up a legal, regulatory framework catering for all blockchain operations including cryptocurrencies, as well as investment in many tech areas such as Esports, AI, iGaming, and aerospace.

“My message to the next generation of Maltese tech entrepreneurs is to appreciate the opportunity and environment which is created by collaboration with a regulatory system which encourages innovation – it’s something which is not to be taken for granted and something which a lot of governments and territories try to replicate but doesn’t always work,” Mukherjee added.

“My message is to focus on the positive impact of technology and the benefits both to individuals, to the country as well as to society and I think that’s the path to success in the future.”