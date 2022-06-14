A 13-year-old singer who missed out on her dream role in Matilda the Musical has found her way onto Spanish television sets and impressed judges on the reality show The Voice Kids.

Claudia Santamaria appeared in a recent episode of La Voz Kids, airing on Antena 3 in Spain, with a rendition of the Billie Eilish song Lovely, after standing out from among 8,000 other children all vying for a spot on the show.

Claudia Santamaria appearing in La Voz Kids. Photos: Antena 3

The competition filters participants through blind auditions. The four judges – popstar Aitana, singer and actor David Bisbal, singer-songwriter Pablo Lopez and Columbian singer Sebastián Yatra – have their backs to competitors and turn around if they want to have that performer on their teams.

The first notes out of Claudia’s mouth had Aitana and Lopez both expressing a loud “oooh”.

Bisbal turned to Aitana to say “she’s a lot like you” while both Yatra and Lopez complimented Claudia for beautifully reaching the high notes in the song.

Bisbal and Aitana then had a back and forth about who was going to push the button first.

“That one’s yours,” asked Bisbal. “Yes, she’s mine,” Aitana replied before pushing her button to face an overjoyed Claudia.

“This is so exciting, you’re going to be on my team,” she said.

In April, Claudia missed out on playing the title role in Matilda because she had grown too tall for the role after it was delayed twice due to the pandemic.

Despite the fact that she had given up a place at the Youth America Grand Prix finals in New York, after becoming the first Maltese ballerina to do so, she nonetheless kept a positive attitude and joined the ensemble of the musical.

Claudia’s mother told Times of Malta that the Spanish contest was the best thing her daughter had ever experienced, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

“She was very nervous on stage but when Aitana turned, she couldn’t believe it,” Santamaria said.

“She used to watch this show when she was five and tell me: can you imagine if one day I could be there?

“She never thought this could be a reality. She decided to make an audition video and there she is.”

This is the first step in Claudia’s journey in the competition.

Next comes the battle stage, where she will have to sing a song with her teammates but only one of them is chosen to progress. Another judge also has the option of ‘stealing’ a performer that has not been chosen from their team.

“Whatever happens next, this already has been a dream for her,” Claudia’s mother said.

“What Claudia will take from this experience is that it isn’t just a competition, they are treated like family and she has made friends that she knows she will have for the rest of her life.

“Sharing the stage with those incredible people also has no price.”