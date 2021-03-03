In a first for Malta, a new online community by SHE has been launched to virtually connect, engage and inspire women, both in life and in business.

Launched in 2017 by co-founders Julia Perry and Sarah Woods, SHE: Social Hub Entrepreneurs offers an inviting and inclusive space for like-minded individuals to collaborate and grow. The hub’s regularly hosted networking events have become a popular fixture for business professionals across Malta, both to network and to benefit from the guidance of the featured expert guest panellists.

The ongoing success of the in-person SHE events is now set to continue via the new SHE online community, which was launched at the beginning of 2021 by Woods alone following Perry’s decision to step down as SHE co-director. “I’m really excited to have launched this new online community, and I’m absolutely loving the journey and the energy of the current group of members,” said Woods. “The members, leaders and collaborators bring their own individual magic and expertise to the group. Women learning from one another, discussing topical issues and providing support through advice and knowledge-sharing is what it’s all about. This set up enables all-round growth and helps members to realise their goals.”

The exclusive annual membership with the SHE online community includes up to three events a month, from workshops, inspirational talks and ask-an-expert sessions to discussion clubs and virtual networking. After signing up, members are also instantly eligible to receive a year’s worth of sessions as well as perks such as a monthly discount or a surprise delivery from businesses recommended by SHE. Members can meanwhile choose one of three easy payment plans to join the community, either paying €28 per month, €76 per quarter, or an up-front annual payment of just €256.

“Particularly during the pandemic, I am on a mission to make the entrepreneurial journey less lonely and less overwhelming by creating a safe virtual space for women to band together and help one another,” continued Woods. “Especially now, the community is so important, to equip women with the tools they need, as well as give them a boost of confidence and a good dose of optimism to pursue their goals. The SHE virtual family aims to provide continuous support on both a social level as well as a business one. That community feeling is what SHE stands for and we want members to feel this too.

“None of this would be possible without the dedication of my extended team of partners Finesse Group, RightBrain Limited and NM Group,” added Woods.

The new SHE online network already has a full calendar of events to offer members, thanks to support from sponsors including V Squared Media, Perrier, Farsons Direct and Sanya Eco Spa. In January and February alone, the network offered workshops with guest experts Robyn Pratt, Mikela Fenech Pace and Yasmin de Giorgio, an inspirational talk with Amy Camilleri Zahra, an ask-an-expert session with Jo Caruana and discussion clubs on agility during the pandemic, and brainstorming.

Upcoming events are set to include Five Strategies to Boost your Digital Marketing Impact by digital strategist Rebekah Kamsky, an inspirational talk with EP vice-president Roberta Metsola focusing on work-life balance, personal growth, women in leadership and entrepreneurship, as well as other events centred on SEO, financial planning, the art of negotiation and a legal toolkit for entrepreneurs.

More information about the SHE online community can be found at www.shemalta.com.