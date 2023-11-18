Claire Pulis began injecting herself with heroin when she was just 11 years old. She was too young to do it herself the first time, so her older friends – all of whom had been doing drugs for a while – taught her how to do it.

“I started on the heavy drugs straightaway. I would inject smack. They showed me how to do it the first time and then I continued to do it myself,” she said.

“Nobody ever forced me to do it – I started voluntarily – but I would spend a lot of time with older friends who did drugs and I was too young to realise how bad it was.”

Life turned hard when she ran out of money and had to put up with withdrawal symptoms of the drug and it became even harder when she met Simon Callus – also a career drug addict – and started dating him.

“It’s worse when you’re a couple because you both always want more and it’s never enough,” she said.

Simon started on “soft drugs” like ecstasy and smoke and eventually got hooked on the harder ones – crack cocaine and heroin.

He struggled especially with cocaine, which caused him severe paranoia.

“I would hear all the noises around me amplified tenfold and I would imagine hearing things and voices that weren’t there,” he recalled.

“One time I remember ducking quickly under the bed after I began to hear helicopters circling the building and police closing in on us and speaking on walkie-talkies before they came in to arrest us. None of it was real, of course, but that’s what paranoia does to you.”

For 25 years, Simon’s life revolved entirely around drugs.

“From the moment I opened my eyes in the morning to the moment I closed them before going to bed all I could think about was taking drugs and how to get the next fix. And when I slept, I dreamt of it as well. There was literally nothing in my life except drugs,” he said.

Simon had been doing drugs for 25 years before he entered and completed the Caritas programme.

“We wouldn’t even have money to buy food because every single cent went to buying drugs. We would drink tap water and do drugs until our body couldn’t take it anymore. Had I known how much suffering it would cause me, I would have never even thought about starting.”

An overdose on one occasion drove Simon to the brink. He only remembers taking the drug in the bathroom and then coming back to his senses when nurses and doctors were trying to resuscitate him.

“The nurses couldn’t believe I survived that one. They were sure I would die.”

Simon admits he caused too much suffering to his family who had raised him well.

“The people who love us suffered even more than we did. Our suffering was our own doing but they were forced to innocently fall victims to our habit as well,” he said.

“I hurt my mother so much, and my father helped me as much as he could. If I manage to be only half as good a dad as he was to me, I would have done a very good job as a father.”

Simon and Claire have been a couple for almost seven years – a relationship during which they both managed to quit their addiction after a rehabilitation programme with Caritas Malta. And they have been clean from drugs since.

Claire had been hooked for 24 years and said she genuinely thought it was impossible for her to ever quit the habit.

Claire with Caritas founder Mgr Victor Grech on her graduation day. After a 24-year addiction she honestly thought she would never be able to quit the habit.

“I was totally hopeless but Caritas gave me my life back,” she said. “It was such a wonderful feeling to walk on that stage to receive a certificate that confirmed I graduated from the programme. I felt proud of what I managed to achieve.”

Both admit they would have never done it had it not been for Caritas.

“Caritas is love, it’s my second home. I wouldn’t be here without it,” Simon said.

“They won’t always give you what you want but they sure equip you with what you need.”

Simon and Claire will join forces with other former drug users today, November 18, to help Caritas raise funds to be able to continue offering its myriad of services – all of which are free of charge.

People will be able to donate between 11am and 11pm during a telethon themed Jimpurtani (I care) that will air on all local television stations.