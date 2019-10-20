Carlo Bonini, John Sweeney, Manuel Delia: Murder On The Malta Express: Who Killed Daphne Caruana Galizia?

Monday was normally my day off, since we worked over the weekend too. But, for some reason, probably to fill in for a colleague on leave, I was on duty that October 16, 2017. At about 3pm, when we are usually very busy putting the final touches to the page plan for the following day’s newspaper, I was told there had been a car explosion in Bidnija and that a person was probably trapped inside. Instintively, I deployed a photographer, instructing him to brief us about the situation on the ground once he got there.

A few minutes later he called to let us know the person inside the car was Daphne Caruana Galizia. By that time, the newsroom had already been inundated with calls conveying the same bad news.

The unthinkable had happened. Though many agreed that, given the way she wrote her Running Commentary, Daphne was playing with fire, nobody ever imagined she would meet such a horrendous end. Somebody, who still remains in the shadows, of course thought otherwise.

She had mentioned such a possibility, only to discount it. Pilatus Bank whistleblower Maria Efimova had advised Daphne to be more careful and the late blogger replied: “What are they going to do to me, blow me up in a bomb?”

“It wasn’t such an unrealistic prospect,” co-authors Carlo Bonini, Manuel Delia and John Sweeney write in their new book Murder on the Malta Express: Who killed Daphne Caruana Galizia?

They describe her as the “living embodiment of Gustav Flaubert’s observation that ‘when fighting for truth and justice, it is never a good idea to wear one’s best trousers’”.

In her resolute determination to seek truth and justice, even if not everybody always accepted the manner in which she went about it, Daphne did not mind being dressed to die. She made it her mission to unearth and expose dodgy deals, shady characters and crooks who, she had warned just minutes before her death, were now everywhere.

Regrettably, the system of effective checks and balances, a must to ensure good governance and the rule of law, had been meticulously dismantled. What really mattered now were cheques and positive balance sheets. Principles and moral values are no longer fashionable in today’s panem et circenses (bread and circuses) Malta, where superficial appeasement is how the government conducts its daily business.

Daphne, the authors note, was angry because an “oligarchy of interests - in politics, in business, in crime - has made Malta its private fiefdom”. And, the reader is justified in concluding that she was killed because her regular commentaries, revelations, circumstantial evidence and, also, hard facts had made somebody’s life very uncomfortable.

Against this background, it is difficult to understand what Police Inspector Keith Arnaud, a member of the investigating team, meant when, according to the book, he told #occupyjustice activists six months after the blast the police did not consider her journalism a factor in the investigation of her murder.

That is not the latest we know. Quoting “one source”, The Sunday Times of Malta reported earlier this month investigators were “quite certain by now that Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered because of what she wrote or what she was about to reveal”.

Since it is unlikely the officer wanted to mislead the activists he had invited to his office, one can only conclude that intelligence compiled since has shed new light on the probe. Does her family and, indeed, society not have a right to know if that is the case?

Murder on the Malta Express: Who killed Daphne Caruana Galizia? refers to what Daphne used to write about.

It also goes beyond, reporting on details that emerged subsequently and chronicles “the sacking of Malta”.

It features many names that had all been included in the late blogger’s contributions: Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri, Konrad Mizzi, Chris Cardona, Adrian Delia, John Dalli, Neville Gafà, Darren Debono, Gordon Debono, Brian Tonna, Karl Cini, Adrian Hillman, Phyllis Muscat, Simon Busuttil, Lawrence Gonzi, Bastjan Dalli, Anthony ‘Tony’ Axisa, Pierre Darmanin... to list only a few. Whenever there were specific allegations involving any of these people, the authors contacted them and asked for their comments. They all deny any wrongdoing.

The book seems to eliminate the possibility that the murder could have been linked to fuel smuggling. It argues that contraband “was one way to distract journalists and prevent them from going down much more politically-inconvenient paths”.

Or does it? For the authors report that, a year after the murder, investigators had found that, about the same time Pierre Darmanin had called Daphne about a commentary she had written mentioning him, he had also contacted one of the three men charged with the murder and Cabinet minister Chris Cardona, who had been defence lawyer to another of the three accused in connection with a failed bank robbery case in 2010. For the record, Darmanin is a tuna fisherman who the blogger had reported could have been suspected of being involved in smuggling, which he denied.

So why was Daphne killed? Who wanted her dead?

As the authors themselves note, many of the readers are liklely to start the book from the chapter titled ‘Who killed Daphne Caruana Galizia?’. They have a word of advice: “Do not board this train thinking it has reached its destination.”

To comprehend what they mean, the reader must go through the whole book, starting from the front cover. Like a sleuth’s or, better still, an investigative journalist’s jigsaw puzzle, the publication puts together a multitude of pieces drawn from information emanating from Running Commentary and subsequent news reports and official statements/documents to paint a bizarre picture of what detonated the powerful bomb placed right under the driver’s seat of Daphne’s rented car two years ago.

The police allege that three men were behind the actual planting of the bomb. But we still do not know whether there was one or more masterminds. It is very possible, not to say probable, the plot was planned/commissioned by a consortium of evil.

We still wait to know the truth. Daphne paid the ultimate price in her undying quest for truth.

Truth and justice for Daphne, the three co-authors remark, are truth and justice for Malta too. Returning to the train allegory cited in their advice to readers to start the book from the beginning, Bonini, Delia and Sweeney, caution: “For as long as this train hurtles on, Daphne will not be the only victim.”