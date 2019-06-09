Elisa Buhagiar, the 10-year-old girl who died in a tragic car crash on Thursday, was described as a “very energetic” and happy child by her former Scout leader.

“She was like a young woman, always dancing and doing cartwheels”, Antoine Vella, the Assistant Cub Scout leader at Mtarfa, said.

The 10-year-old was with her best friend, Mattea, and her father, when the car they were in went out of control and overturned in a narrow country road in Manikata.

Elisa and Mattea were both 'cubs' at the local scout group, and the Mtarfa group is now planning a session to explain what happened to the rest of the young kids.

Young Mattea and Elisa's father, who was driving the car, have been hospitalised, but efforts by the authorities to save Elisa were unsuccessful.

The two young girls were like two peas in a pod, Mr Vella said, adding he had fond memories of them staying up at night whispering when the Scout Group organised sleepovers or camping trips.

“This was a complete shock to us and it hit the community like a ton of bricks,” he said.

“She was very girly, and she loved animals. I keep hearing her laugh and I continue having flashbacks,” an emotional Mr Vella told the Times of Malta.

The small Mtarfa community is in mourning following the incident, Mr Vella added. "It just reminds you not to take things for granted," he added.

Meanwhile, St Joseph School in Blata l-Bajda reportedly cancelled a school concert that Elisa was supposed to take part in.

Contacted about the incident, representatives from the St Joseph School declined to comment.