A mother has described her joy at finally being able to meet her adopted daughter after the coronavirus delayed the union.

Angie Farrugia’s daughter, Sathvika, was stranded in an orphanage in India when the country closed its borders last year due to soaring cases of the virus.

But after months of battling the system, Farrugia discovered that she was eligible for an X-Misc Visa and was able to travel to the country.

The pandemic did not put a stop to adoptions from India, and after a hiatus at the start of COVID-19, parents-to-be found a loophole that has allowed them to be united with their children.

Sathvika was one of these children – stuck in an orphanage because her parents could not reach her when India closed its borders.

But the coronavirus did not get in the way for too long, Farrugia recounted.

Her daughter made it home and is soon to celebrate a year with her new family during which she has grown, developed and happily settled in.

In June 2020, desperate adoptive families expressed their frustration to Times of Malta about delays in bringing their children home at a time when India was recording its highest daily rise in coronavirus infections, leaving them at risk.

But a few months later, they had a breakthrough when they learned about an X-Misc Visa through a Facebook page of parents adopting from India that gave them access to the country.

“This type of visa was there all along, but no one had told us,” Farrugia said, elated that the saga is over.

A search cut short by the pandemic

Angie and Kevin Farrugia were matched with Sathvika in 2019 and were all set to bring her home when the pandemic hit, two years after the adoption process had begun through Aġenzija Tama.

The family had their bags packed since February 2020, but on the day they applied for their visa to India in March, the country went into lockdown.

Commercial flights stopped operating and they bounced from one entity to another in limbo. Had they not learned about this visa, their daughter would have still been out of reach until today, her mother maintained.

But once they were aware of it, it did not take the family and others long to apply for it and overcome the hurdles.

Within three weeks, the paperwork was sorted, and they were ready to leave for the moment they had been awaiting since March.

Farrugia, however, missed the trip due to a stress-related non-epileptic fit that meant her husband replaced her so one parent would remain with their other adopted child here.

COVID-19 was a concern, she admitted... “but you would do it all to get your child from another country. Ask any parent.”

Being unable to hold her for the first time was “challenging” for the mother, who watched on her mobile phone her daughter’s first encounter with her father and aunt as she was collected from the Specialised Adoption Agency in Andhra Pradesh.

“I was dying,” she admitted.

But she quickly caught up with any lost time and she can say their bond was unharmed one year down the line.

Sathvika has moved on from the day she was picked up from poverty, with crooked bones due to malnourishment and unable to ascend a step.

The “cheeky” four-year-old is climbing all over the place now; she is doing well in school and speaks Maltese, Gozitan and “all the bad words”, her mother laughed.

The Farrugias had just missed the boat to collect their daughter – although they learned later that Sathvika’s passport was issued a week earlier and that they could have made it to collect her before the pandemic stopped the process and shut borders.

Despite the obstacles, they advised parents seeking to adopt to “urgently” find the invaluable support of families that have been through the motions – and not to give up, saying adopting families have been helping each other successfully.