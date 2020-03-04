In the 1980s, excavation works were carried out in an area known as Museum Esplanade in Rabat by a group of archaeologists from the University of California in Los Angeles and the Grupp Arkeoloġiku Malti.

These excavations revealed some very interesting data but this was never properly studied and published. Three decades later, the field notes and pottery from these excavations have been studied, offering a fresh look at the archaeology of the ancient Roman’s capital.

Among the Roman-period archaeological structures, a wealth of important finds and pottery artefacts were recovered, offering clues about our Roman ancestors’ daily lives.

Heritage Malta is inviting the public to attend to a lecture being given by Maxine Anastasi, lecturer at the University of Malta, who will be presenting the initial findings of this small archaeological excavation, by combining a reading of the sequence of the archaeological remains identified, and the study of the pottery that was retrieved.

Anastasi has participated in a number of the University of Malta’s past excavation projects, including those at Tas-Silġ and Għar ix-Xiħ. Presently, she is supervising the university’s current training excavations at the Żejtun Roman villa and Tas-Silġ.

The lecture is being held at the audiovisual hall of St Paul’s Catacombs on Friday at 6.30pm. Admission is free of charge. For more information, visit www.heritagemalta.org