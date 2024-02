Ireland’s bid to become the first team to win successive Six Nations Grand Slams moved a step closer on Sunday as they breezed past Italy 36-0 at Lansdowne Road.

Dan Sheehan scored a brace of tries as the Irish backed up on their sublime opening 38-17 victory over France.

Andy Farrell’s side became the first Irish team to prevent an opposing side scoring in the tournament since England in 1987 in the then Five Nations.

