A 36-year-old man was seriously injured on Wednesday after sheets of glass that were being transported fell on him, the police said.

The incident happened around 10.30am in a garage in Sqaq il-Mithna in Qrendi.

A medical team was called on site and the man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

He was later certified to have suffered serious injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.