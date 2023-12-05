Sheffield United on Tuesday reappointed Chris Wilder as manager after sacking Paul Heckingbottom following a miserable start to the Premier League season.

CEO Stephen Bettis said the club, bottom of the table, needed a “boost” in their battle for survival.

Heckingbottom is the first manager to be fired this season in the English top flight after 11 defeats in 14 league games, leaving them four points from safety.

Bettis praised Heckingbottom’s “professionalism and dedication” in a club statement.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.