Sheffield United on Tuesday reappointed Chris Wilder as manager after sacking Paul Heckingbottom following a miserable start to the Premier League season.

CEO Stephen Bettis said the club, bottom of the table, needed a “boost” in their battle for survival.

Heckingbottom is the first manager to be fired this season in the English top flight after 11 defeats in 14 league games, leaving them four points from safety.

Bettis praised Heckingbottom’s “professionalism and dedication” in a club statement.

