Sheffield United twice came from behind to book their place in the FA Cup semi-finals as Tommy Doyle’s stoppage winner earned a 3-2 win over Blackburn on Sunday.

The Blades lead Blackburn by nine points in the battle to secure an automatic promotion place to the Premier League next season.

But it was Rovers who won the previous meeting between the sides two weeks ago and the visitors twice led at Bramall Lane.

