Rule the Birmingham streets in Pragmatic Play’s branded Peaky Blinders at Meridianbet online casino

With five seasons under its belt and a sixth on the way, the hit historical series Peaky Blinders has gathered quite a following – with thousands glued to the small screen, lapping up the stylish filming, powerful performances and the cool-cat doings of Tommy Shelby and the rest of his Birmingham gang.

The BBC drama – also showing on Netflix – has now spawned its own slot game by Pragmatic Play.

Released this summer, Peaky Blinders by Pragmatic Play follows the epic exploits of the Shelby crime family on the streets of Birmingham. It’s the first branded slot for Pragmatic Play – with a theme that is familiar to those watching the series, the video slot’s gameplay is old-school and therefore very simple to approach.

The slot has an orthodox layout with five reels and three rows populated with the TV show’s iconic characters. Hit the spin button and let the reels turn. Winnings vary according to character – as expected, to win big, players will need five Tommy Shelby symbols on an active payline. This gives players a prize worth 20 times their stake. There is also a wild symbol which pays the same while substituting for all other symbols apart from the scatters.

The Peaky Blinders slot is also loaded with special features. The two scatters are especially worth mentioning. The first is named after the infamous line from the TV show – By Order of the Peaky Blinders. When it lands on the fifth reel, it turns all character symbols into sticky ones and gives players a respin. All new character symbols on the reels turn to the same matching symbol, potentially leading to a big win. The second scatter is called the Shelby Betting Shop – when it lands on the last reel, it attaches a cash value to all character symbols.

With a top prize worth 2,022 times the stake and an RTP of 96.5 per cent, the Peaky Blinders slot is an attractive proposition. The look and feel of the slot is faithful to the TV series, with detailed characters, great animations and background tunes reminiscent of the series.

For players who love the Peaky Blinders series, this slot will soon be a favourite. It’s available on any online casino with Pragmatic Play software such as Meridianbet. Players can try it for free or real money at Meridianbet casino.

Disclaimer: Meridianbet is licensed by the MGA. Licence number MGA/B2C/134/2007. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18.