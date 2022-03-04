Sheriff Tiraspol coach Yuriy Vernydub pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Champions League history by beating Real Madrid — months later he is shouldering arms in defence of his native Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

The 56-year-old told the BBC he did not hesitate in returning home once his son informed him last week that Russian President Vladimir Putin had launched military action.

“My son called me at 4:30am and he told me the Russians attacked us. I knew then that I would return to Ukraine to fight,” he said.

