Andriy Shevchenko got his first win as Genoa coach on Tuesday with a 1-0 success over Salernitana booking an Italian Cup last 16 clash against his former club AC Milan.

Ghana international Caleb Ekuban’s 76th-minute header lifted the north-western port side to their first home win this season.

Former AC Milan and Chelsea player Shevchenko took over in early November, replacing Davide Ballardini after a miserable start to the campaign.

It was the Ukraine forward’s first club management role after coaching his national side for five years.

