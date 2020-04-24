It has been six weeks since we had our first confirmed case of COVID-19. Less than a week later, as a temporary measure to prevent the spread of the virus, the government stopped all visits to residents at all old people’s homes.

It was a difficult and hard decision taken after a careful and detailed analysis in the prevailing unprecedented circumstances where we have a biological enemy whose precise origin, nature, virulence, mode of transmission and disease course are still not fully known and understood.

This decision was taken in view of the circumstances created by this newly-emerged virus, which is easily transmitted from person to person and at an alarming rate, and where the elderly and those with certain chronic conditions are more vulnerable and are more likely to need intensive care should they contract the virus.

It was a difficult measure, but, in the prevailing circumstances, the health and well-being of our elderly residents remains our main priority.

This pandemic has been hard on each and every one of us, where life as we knew and lived it has changed dramatically overnight. Everybody is concerned about their health and the health of their loved ones. Of course we are concerned. The concern is always there even in normal circumstances, let alone in these times of COVID-19 which has such high virulence.

Each one of us should understand that, in these difficult times, all the necessary measures have to be taken to safeguard the well-being of our older and vulnerable persons.

Social distancing does not have to mean social isolation

Above all, we need to have trust in the health authorities as each and every one involved in healthcare is part of a very capable hardworking team. Relatives of elderly residents have been very understanding and have shown co-operation, support and appreciation, knowing that these measures were taken for the benefit of and to safeguard their dear ones.

Following the implementation of these measures, homes for the elderly have put in place Skype systems whereby relatives are communicating regularly with the residents, sometimes with the help of staff. Besides, residential homes are making use of laptops and mobile phones so that relatives can keep in touch with their loved ones even through Facebook and WhatsApp.

In fact, certain homes are regularly updating their Facebook page, where they share all that is happening in their homes at different points in time.

Apart from all this, the staff are in continuous communication with relatives regarding the health of the respective residents.

This is a routine procedure even under normal circumstances. It is routine practice that if any specific concerns are received, these are dealt with on a personal basis, always keeping in mind that the welfare and best interest of the older person is of paramount importance.

In these difficult and unprecedented circumstances, it is the responsibility of all of us to remember and to keep in contact with our elderly relatives and friends in care homes.

Social distancing does not have to mean social isolation, and what remains after this pandemic is over are the memories that we form during this time of paradoxical closeness and isolation.

For the time being, when we are being asked to stay physically away from each other, it is important to stay connected in whatever way we can over the phone or by digital means to let our dear ones know that they are loved and thought of every single day.

Mary Vella is Commissioner for the Elderly