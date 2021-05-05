Shavon Shields put on a show for Olimpia Milano on Tuesday as he scored a career-high 34 points in the EuroLeague Playoffs Game Five against Bayern Munich, a 92-89 win which sends them into the Final Four stage.

Barcelona asserted their dominance as they cruised past Zenit St Petersburg for a 79-53 blowout win at the Palau Blaugrana.

Anadolu Efes joins the pack as they fought past a tough Real Madrid side for an 88-83 win.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta