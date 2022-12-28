Mikaela Shiffrin completed an outstanding double as she won her second giant slalom in successive days in Semmering on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old American, who tops the overall standings, now has 79 World Cup wins to her name, just three shy of the the women’s record of 82 victories set by compatriot Lindsey Vonn.

She is also on track to pass the overall record of 86 World Cup victories set by the Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark.

More details on SportsDesk.