Mikaela Shiffrin scooped up her 85th World Cup success on Saturday to leave the US ski sensation just one shy of the overall wins record held by Ingemar Stenmark.

Forging into the lead in the first leg of the slalom at Spindleruv Mlyn Shiffrin nailed the second leg to beat German Lena Duerr by over half a second.

The Colorado-born ski star is in such irrepressible form she will be favoured to draw level with Swedish icon Stenmark’s tally that has stood for over 30 years in Sunday’s second slalom at the Czech ski resort.

