Mikaela Shiffrin put the split with her long-time coach behind her as she won a memorable seventh world title when she stormed to giant slalom glory at the World Ski Championships in Meribel on Thursday.

The US star, who parted company with Mike Day on Wednesday after seven incredibly successful years, clocked a combined total of 2min 07.13sec down the Roc de Fer piste in bright, sunny conditions to claim her 13th world championship medal.

Italy’s Federica Brignone took silver, at 0.12sec, with Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel rounding out the podium (+0.22).

