Finaro (formerly Credorax), a global cross-border payment provider, and a fully licensed bank by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA), has entered into an agreement with Shift4 for its acquisition in a deal worth $575 million (€526m).

Together, Finaro and Shift4 will be better positioned to provide merchants with the best-in-class global omni-channel payment solution and stand alongside some of the biggest players in the payments industry, including Adyen, Nuvei and WorldPay.

“This acquisition underscores our aggressive efforts to deliver a unified commerce experience across the world. This deal clearly shows our ability to support existing transformational and global customers like SpaceX Starlink & St Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” Shift4 CEO Jared Isaacman said.

Finaro will provide the global infrastructure and cutting-edge technology needed to drive Shift4’s international ambitions to deliver a unified commerce experience. By integrating Finaro’s capabilities, Shift4 will be able to expand the company’s current services, including its next-generation SkyTab POS solution, Shift4Shop eCommerce platform and VenueNext stadium offering.

Shift4 also has over 425 software integrations and 200,000 merchant customers, many of which have a multinational presence and provide international opportunities.

“This acquisition emphasises that we have accomplished what we set out to achieve – building reliable payment processing capabilities that are limitless. Being able to apply this technology to SpaceX’s Starlink programme and others similar in scope, while also offering our merchants and partners a broader range of products and services, is the realisation of this goal in the most concrete manner, and we are thrilled to join the Shift 4 team,” Igal Rotem, CEO, Finaro, said.

