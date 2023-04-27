Popular singers Amber and Aidan will be singing the official song for the Games of the Small States of Europe, taking place between May 29 and June 3.

Aptly named Shine Your Light, the lyrics were written by Amber, whilst the music score was co-written by Amber and Elton Zarb.

The song is a musing of the emotions that athletes go through in preparation for competition. The fear of losing hope and the holding on to dreams.

With just a little more than a month to go before the Opening Ceremony of the Games of the Small States of Europe take place, the launch of the official song coincided with an informal event hosted for Games volunteers hosted by the Maltese Olympic Committee at one of the Games venues – the Basketball Pavillion in Ta’ Qali.

