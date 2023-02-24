In three decades, Vascas Jewellers has managed to achieve fairy-tale growth – from humble beginnings, the founders invested time, energy and knowledge to help Vascas grow into Malta’s top retailer for jewellery – to the extent that it would be difficult to find anyone who has not been to – or bought a luxury item from – their Naxxar outlet.

But despite the growth of Vascas Jewellers into a trusted household name, the jewellery retailers kept the same values they had at the outset: elegance, fine quality jewellery at affordable price tags, refined style and a five-star level of customer service. And the latter is not an afterthought, as one of the main foundations on which Vascas Jewellers was built is the passion for customer service.

And it is these values that helped Vascas Jewellers serve generations of customers to choose the finer things in life – from certified diamonds to gem quality pearls, fashionable branded jewellery, unique gifts, watches and pre-owned luxury collections to home décor and wedding gifts.

After 30 years, Vascas Jewellers will be closing its doors.

And now, after 30 years, Vascas Jewellers will be closing its doors. But it’s not the end. Rather it is the beginning of a new chapter, as the Vassallo family – Mark and Angele Vassallo with children Nicky, Andy and Becky – will be starting a new chapter with the unveiling of a new brand and the opening of a luxury flagship store in a new location in Naxxar.

Seeing how the Vassallo family helped grow the Vascas Jewellers brand into a beautiful experience for thousands of clients, it is to be expected that this new chapter will give clients the familiar quality and customer experience – but with exciting new stories to tell.

More details will be revealed in the coming months.