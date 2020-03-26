An operation in under way in Maltese territorial waters after a vessel has been split in two in bunkering area three.

The police and the army confirmed the operation but had no other information at this point.

Sources said the ship Lady Sandra had been taking in water before it split because of bad weather. There is a four to five metre swell out there and salvage operations are very dangerous, the sources said, adding that no oil spills had been reported so far.

More information soon.