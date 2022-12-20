Rates charged by shipping lines which operate to and from Malta increased in 2021 as well as this year even though ocean rates, especially from the Atlantic and the Pacific have gone down drastically compared to last year, an association said on Tuesday.

The Association of Tractors and Trailers Organization (ATTO) was reacting to remarks in parliament by Labour MP Carmelo Abela that consumer prices which rose when shipping costs soared, should go down once international shipping costs have now gone down again.

The association said it has 'vigorously' tackled this issue with the ferry lines, but its efforts have been futile. It said it had reiterated its view that increases were too high for the Maltese exporter/importer.

"Besides having to cope with the additional costs and the inherent disruption of working schedules, due to the new Mobility Package Regulation imposed at EU level, ATTO members, who are the operators of trailers carrying goods from/to Malta on European roads, are also facing the increase in the price of diesel all over Europe."

These are additional factors which the MP should also take into consideration, the association said.

It said that some 60% of Malta's foreign trade is done with European countries, and most of the cargo is transported by trailers operated by Maltese companies who are offering job opportunities to Maltese families and who are directly assisting the entire Maltese economy.