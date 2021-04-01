The APL Phoenix from Gioia Tauro, the Atlantic North from Tripoli to Koper, the Tilly Russ from Thessaloniki to Misurata, the Langeness from Koper to Koper, the CMA CGM Nabucco from Genoa to Port Said, the CMA CGM Aquila from Genoa to Beirut (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Ambra from Port Said to Barcelona, the APL Phoenix from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets (both John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Mary from Algeciras to Livorno and the APL Antwerp from Piraeus to Genoa (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The EF Eldra from Altalya to Taranto, the Northern General from Antwerp to Gebze, the Baltic Bridge from Piraeus to Genoa, the CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from Algiers to Mersin, the Oued Ziz from Tunis to Tunis, the Belitaki from Ambarli to Misurata, the Nicola from Izmit to Piraeus (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Lara from Genoa to Gioia Tauro, the MSC Toronto from Barcelona to Gioia Tauro (both John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Contship Gin from Rijeka to Bejaia, the CMA CGM Centaurus from Beirut to Valencia, the APL Mexico City to Gioia Tauro, the Nordsummer from Piraeus to Valencia, the Atlantic Monaco from Naples to Tripoli, the CMA CGM Antoine De Saint Exupery from Rotterdam, the Cartagena Trader from Algeciras to Piraeus (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the APL Mexico City from Colombo to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the Mayssan to Damietta/Nhava Sheva (Bianchi and Co. Ltd) on Sunday.

The MV Eurocargo Palermo from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Jaguar from Tunis to Catania (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MSC Meline from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets (John Ripard and Son Ltd) on Monday.