The MV Eurocargo Palermo from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Maersk Senang from Barcelona to Naples (Thomas Smith and Co Ltd) and the Langeness from Koper to Bejaia (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) today.

The Contship Ivy from Gioia Tauro to Ancona, the MSC Tokyo from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets, the Luebeck from Ploce to Gioia Tauro, the MSC Adriana from Alexandria to Gioia Tauro, the MSC Talia F from Venice to Gioia Tauro (all John Ripard and Son Ltd), the Baltic Bridge from Fos to Damietta, the Oued Ziz from Tunis to Tunis and the Spica from Marseille to Gebze (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Kerguelen from Rotterdam to Singapore and the CMA CGM Corneille from Singapore to Koper (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Atlantic Silver from Bejaia to Taranto, the CMA CGM Alcazar from Le Havre to El Dekheila, the Nicola from Tripoli to Piraeus (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.