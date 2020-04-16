The following ships are expected in Malta:

The CMA CGM Herodote from Algiers to Mersin, the Stellar Willemstadt from Bizerte, the Karina from Bejaia to Sfax (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Monte Cervantes from Antwerp to Piraeus (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The CMA CGM Fort St Georges from El Dekheila to Mersin, the Alexis from Algiers to Livorno, the Okee Lilo from Rijeka to Bejaia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Mariagrazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), the Mayssan to Nhava Sheva, the CSAV Traiguen to Las Palmas (Bianchi & Co. Ltd) and the CSAV Traiguen from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (J Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Contship Sun from Tripoli to Mebar, the Maximos A from Algiers to Pireaus (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Bremen Belle from Hamburg to Alexandria (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Jaguar from Skikda to El Khoms, the CMA CGM Vela from Genoa to Beirut, the Burgundy from Pireaus, the Anne from Bejaia to Catania (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Louisa Schulte from Koper to Valencia, the Charlie from El Dekheila to Algiers (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania, the Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Alf Pollak from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) on Monday.