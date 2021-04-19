The CMA CGM Centaurus from Genoa to Suez, the CMA CGM Scandola from Fos to Beirut, the Atlantic Silver from Bejaia to Taranto, the APL Antwerp from Genoa to Damietta, the Jaguar from Beirut to Tripoli, the Atlantic Monaco from Al Khums to Trapani, the CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Okee Ortolan Delta from Mersin to Misurata (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Palermo from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Kotor Bay from Freeport Bahamas to Aliaga (John Ripard and Son Ltd) today.

The Nicolas Delmas from Algiers to Mersin, the EF Eldra from Rijeka to Bejaia, the Fas Dammam from Tunis to Al Khums, the Atlantic North from Skikda to Tunis, the Andante from Trapani to Annaba, the CMA CGM Montmartre from Singapore to Le Havre (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Joanna from Colombo to Gioia Tauro, the Contship Ivy from Rijeka to Gioia Tauro and the MSC Nilgun from Genoa to Gioia Tauro (all John Ripard and Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Charlotta from Rhodes to Annaba, the Anne from Naples to Tripoli, the Oued Ziz from Tunis to Tunis, the Corona J from Thessaloniki to Damietta (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Burak Bayraktar from Ploce to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Contship Ace from Rijeka to Bejaia (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) from Catania to Catania on Thursday.